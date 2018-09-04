Greg Broderick crowned 2018 TRM/HSI New Heights Champions Series winner for second year

Tipperary’s Greg Broderick won Ireland’s most lucrative competition on the National Show Jumping circuit, the TRM/HSI New Heights Champions Series, after he topped the table following the final round at Barnadown in Co Wexford.

A third place finish in the final was enough to see Broderick come out on top with the Duco, and claim the title for the second year in a row, while fellow Ballypatrick Stables rider Darragh Ryan finished as series runner-up.

The leading breeder prize went to Harold McGahen (Rincoola Rua), with Hugh Fitzpatrick (Erne LadyGoldilocks) in second and John McCann (Gelvins Touch) in third. The overall leading groom prize went to Ballypatrick’s Ashleigh Skillen.

The final Grand Prix of the series at Barnadown saw Capt Geoff Curran win with Ringwood Glen. The combination went clear against the clock in 43.93 seconds, finishing ahead of fellow Waterford rider Francis Connors who took second with Erne LadyGoldilocks (45.45 seconds). Greg Broderick finished third with Duco (48.68 seconds), while Kilkenny’s Susan Fitzpatrick had the fastest four fault round of the jump-off to take fourth place and leading young rider with Fellow Castlefield.

The TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series has an impressive prize fund of over €105,000.