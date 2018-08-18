Hadley & O’Donnell take Saturday’s big prizes at Millstreet

Sven Hadley and Paddy O’Donnell were the big winners at Millstreet Horse Show on Saturday with both winning International classes in the Main International Arena.

Hadley, who won both Silver Tour classes this week, also claimed the 1.25m Final this afternoon, riding Vvood Stock de Breve.

From an initial starting list of 92, twenty-two jumped clear in the first round, before Hadley took the title with a clear in the second round in a time of 36.50 seconds. The Craughwell, Co. Galway-based rider finished ahead of Nicholas Connors and Lantino 31 (36.76 seconds), with Ciarán Nallon, riding Bally Fair Deal, taking third in 37.24 seconds.

In the 1.35m Millstreet Masters sponsored by The Irish Field, victory went to Paddy O’Donnell and the Jo Rimmer-owned gelding Finnegan’s Whiskers. The Waterford man, who had earlier set the target time of 47.49 seconds on Lucy Penny, saw Sven Hadley take the lead with a clear round in 47.17 seconds on Sumas Taloubet, before O’Donnell reclaimed the lead (44.70 seconds) on his second horse, the eventual winner, Finnegan’s Whiskers. Hadley, who won the previous class, the Silver Tour Final, had to settle for the runner-up spot, with O’Donnell taking third with the previous leader, Lucy Penny.

Australian Jake Hunter and Ogara won the 1.30m National Mini Grand Prix Final, while James Smyth, riding Cruising Lux, took the 1.20m Young Riders Grand Prix Final on the penultimate day of Millstreet Horse Show 2018.

Kian Dore and Boom Boy were the victors in the 1.00m Young Champion of Ireland Grand Prix Final, while Francis Derwin Junior and Rugby Brown claimed the top prize in the 1.10m Young Champion of Ireland Grand Prix Final.