Ireland competing in Florida Nations Cup tonight

Irish Show Jumping team manager Michael Blake has named his team for today’s four-star FEI Nations Cup at Wellington in Florida.

The event will be Ireland’s first team action of the 2021 season.

Ireland have been drawn fourth to jump of the eight teams that take part and line out as follows:

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam with Karlin Van’t Vennehof.

Wexford’s in-form Bertram Allen with Castlefield Vegas (ISH).

Galway’s Michael Duffy with Zilton SL Z.

Meath’s Cian O’Connor with Cadiz.

Ireland will be up against teams from Israel, Mexico, Colombia, Britain, Brazil, Canada and the USA.

The competition gets underway at 9.30pm tonight Irish time.

