Ireland’s 2019 Longines FEI Nations Cup Schedule

The Irish Show Jumping team’s schedule for the 2019 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup season has been confirmed, with Rodrigo Pessoa’s side beginning their Europe Division 1 campaign at La Baule, France, on May 19th.

After La Baule, Ireland will compete in Sopot, Poland, for their second points-scoring outing on June 16th. England’s Hickstead will be the next chance to pick up points on July 28th, where Ireland will be hoping to repeat their victory from last season.

Ireland’s final opportunity to score points will come on home soil at the Dublin Horse Show on August 9th, where the coveted Aga Khan Trophy will be up for grabs.

For the 2019 season, each of the top-tier teams can take part at four venues, with all four results counting for points on the league table. Ireland finished as runners-up on the 2018 Nations Cup league table to book their place in the Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona.

Along with the four Europe Division 1 Longines FEI Nations Cup points-scoring fixtures, Ireland will field teams during the season at some Nations Cup fixtures outside Europe and at several Promotional/Division 2 venues.