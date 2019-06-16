Irish Pony team wins Nations Cup in Germany; Irish Junior team finishes second

The Irish Pony (U14) team won the Nations Cup at the Future Champions Show in Hagen, Germany, with the Irish Junior (U18) team finishing second at the same venue.

Gary Marshall’s team finished the competition on a total of 8 faults, ahead of France on 12 faults in second, and Sweden third.

Both John McEntee and Katie Power rode Irish Sport Horses, Little Smithe (ISH) and Ghost Rider (ISH) respectively. Francis Derwin partnered the Connemara Pony Cúl Bán Mistress, while Max Foley rode Valma de Fougnard.

James Kernan’s Irish U18 (Junior) team finished as runners-up, on four faults, in their 13-team Nations Cup in Hagen, behind winners France, and ahead of The Netherlands in third position.

The U18 team was Ciaran Nallon (Cloe GP Z), Séamus Hughes Kennedy (Louidor), Harry Allen (Dancing Queen Z) and Jason Foley (Jack van het Dennehof).

Earlier this week, Cian Harrison with the Traditional Irish Sport Horse Tabby and Kate Derwin with Luidam De La Cruise, both recorded impressive wins in Hagen.