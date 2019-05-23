Irish Show Jumping Squads for Nations Cups in Rome & Uggerhaine

Irish Show Jumping will have teams at both the five-star Italian Nations Cup in Rome on Friday and the three-star Nations Cup at Uggerhaine in Denmark on Saturday.

Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa saw his side make a solid start to their campaign in Europe Division 1 last Friday when finishing fourth at La Baule in France. Tomorrow’s fixture in Rome is not part of the Europe Division 1 series but it provides an excellent opportunity to try out some new combination, with the competition taking place at the spectacular setting of Piazza di Siena, within the public park at the Villa Borghese in the heart of Rome.

The Irish squad for the Italian Nations Cup in Rome, where Michael Blake will be Chef d’Équipe, is as follows:

Mark McAuley with Jasco VD Bisschop.

Anthony Condon with SFS Aristio.

Cian O’Connor with PSG Final.

Darragh Kenny with Important De Muze.

Peter Moloney with Chianti’s Champion.

Following their superb victory in the Drammen Nations Cup in Norway last Friday, four of Ireland’s winning team travel to Uggerhaine in Denmark for the three-star Nations Cup on Saturday.

Taylor Vard will be Ireland’s Chef d’Équipe in Uggerhaine where the squad is:

Susan Fitzpatrick with Fellow Castlefield.

Aidan Killeen with Fair Play.

Ger O’Neill with Castlefield Vegas (ISH).

Jenny Rankin with Bennys Legacy.

Sofie Slattery with Valentine Du Bois Pinchet.