Irish Show Jumping team for Friday’s Aga Khan at the Dublin Horse Show

Irish Show Jumping team manager Rodrigo Pessoa has named his four team members for next Friday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan trophy.

The 2018 Irish Aga Khan team is as follows:

Mark McAuley with Utchan De Belheme.

Cameron Hanley and Quirex.

Paul O’Shea with Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu.

Billy Twomey and Kimba Flamenco.

Pessoa will name his reserve rider for the Aga Khan during the week and speaking ahead of Ireland’s biggest annual equestrian event, he reflected on what has been a very successful recent run of results for the Irish Showjumping team:

“We have come off a very successful triple header [Falsterbo, Aachen and Hickstead]. We have had a week off and like always we are looking forward to coming to Dublin and hopefully this team can go all the way. There will of course be a lot of expectation for the Aga Khan but this is a very experienced team of riders that will give it everything,” he said.

The Irish team won the penultimate round of the Longines FEI Nations Cup series at Hickstead in England last weekend. The result confirmed Ireland’s qualification for October’s Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona, and they will be hoping for another good result in front of their home fans at the RDS in Ballsbridge on Friday. Victory would not only see Ireland lift the Aga Khan trophy for the first time since 2015 but would also see Pessoa’s team finish top of the 2018 Europe Division 1 Nations Cup league table.

The Stena Line Dublin Horse Show gets underway on Wednesday at the RDS. Friday afternoon’s Nations Cup for the Aga Khan Trophy will be shown live on RTÉ. Other highlights during five days of action include the Young Horse classes sponsored by Horse Sport Ireland, the Land Rover Puissance on Saturday and the Longines International Grand Prix of Ireland on Sunday.