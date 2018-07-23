Irish Showjumping Round-Up

Shane Sweetnam and Cyklon won the Speed and Handiness competition over ditches and banks at Aachen’s five-star show in Germany.

The Cork rider came out on top in with the 17-year-old stallion to take the top prize of €6,500, while Offaly’s Darragh Kenny also featured in the prizes when finishing fourth with Cacan.

In the Prize of North Rhine-Westfalia jump-off class, Mayo’s Cameron Hanley was third with Eis Isaura behind American winner McLain Ward with Clinta.

Darragh Kenny finished fourth in €1 Million Rolex Grand Prix at Aachen, winning €100,000 after finishing fourth in one of the world’s most prestigious competitions, riding the 13-year-old mare Babalou.

Kenny was one of just five riders who managed to jump two clear rounds to take a place in the third round jump-off, but finished with 12 faults when first to go against the clock for a fourth place finish.

Victory and a first prize of €330,000 went to Germany’s Marcus Ehning and Pret A Tout ahead of Portugal’s Luciana Diniz in second with Fit For Fun. Brazil’s Pedro Veniss finished third with Quabri de l’Isle.

The Offaly rider was bidding to join an illustrious group of just three Irish riders who have in the past won the Aachen Grand Prix. Eddie Macken was Ireland’s first winner in 1978 with Boomerang, followed by Trevor Coyle in 1999 with Cruising, while Denis Lynch was Ireland’s most recent winner in 2009 with Lantinus.

At home, Dermott Lennon won Sunday’s fifth round of the TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series at Tattersalls Show in Co Meath.

Riding the 12-year-old gelding Gelvins Touch, Lennon produced the only double clear round of the competition to take the winner’s prize.

League leader Greg Broderick finished as runner-up aboard BP Hybernia with the fastest 4 fault round of the jump-off (44.61 seconds), while Peter Smyth came home in third with CHS Krooze (46.41 seconds).