Irish Showjumping Team for Sunday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup of Sweden

Irish Show Jumping team manager Rodrigo Pessoa has named his team for Sunday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup at Falsterbo, Sweden, the third of Ireland’s five points-scoring rounds in this year’s series.

The Irish team, drawn first to jump of the eight teams, will jump in the following order:

Bertram Allen with Gin Chin Van Het Lindenhof.

Mark McAuley and Utchan De Belheme.

Daniel Coyle with Cita.

Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu.

The other teams competing at Falsterbo who will be chasing points are the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Britain and Sweden. Norway and Denmark make up the eight-team competition for Sunday.

Pessoa’s Ireland team are in eighth place on the league table, while third-placed Germany have already completed their five points scoring rounds, and Belgium, Switzerland, France and Spain all have just one more points-scoring rounds remaining.

The Longines FEI Nations Cup of Sweden starts at 12 noon Irish time.