Irish Sport Horse ranked the most successful in the world this year

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0

In a review by Hippomundo of Show Jumping results so far this year, the Irish Sport Horse Studbook has come out on top as the highest-earning Studbook in the sport.

With 292 registered Irish Sport Horses competing so far this year, they have earned on average an impressive €3,000 each. The studbook with the most horses competing so far this year is KWPN, a Dutch studbook with 3,039 horses earning on average €933 each, followed by Selle Francais with 2,575 horses competing.

Pacino Amiro is top earner

The highest-earning Irish Sport Horse for 2021 so far is Pacino Amiro, ridden by Bertram Allen. The pair won a five-star Grand Prix in Wellington in February winning just over €132,000. Pacino Amiro (ISH) is a 2012 gelding by Pacino (BWP) out of Carnone Dancing Queen (ISH) by NC Amiro (AES). Allen and Pacino Amiro (ISH) have been competing in partnership since October 2019 when they kick-started their campaign in the Young Horse classes in Opglabbeek, Belgium. Since then they have competed as part of the Irish three-star Nations Cup team in Prague in August 2020, before competing all over Europe and then heading for the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida.

Kilkenny 

Among the many other Irish Sport Horses who have impressed on the world stage this year is the 9-year-old gelding Kilkenny (ISH). The Cian O’Connor-ridden horse finished in third-place in his first-ever five-star Grand Prix. Kilkenny has gone on to record several other top 10 finishes. The combination were fourth in a hugely competitive four-star Grand Prix recently in The Netherlands.

Castlefield Vegas, Balou Boy and Sea Topblue

Other Irish Sport Horses to make a big impression were the 11-year-old Castlefield Vegas (ISH). He was on the second-placed Irish Nations Cup team at WEF. Castlefield Vegas also posted an impressive double for Bertram Allen when winning both the WEF Challenge Cup and the $137,000 three-star Grand Prix.

The 11-year-old Sligo Balou Boy (ISH) also scored a major victory at the Winter Equestrian Festival with Darragh Kenny. Andrew Bourns’ 10-year-old Sea Topblue (ISH) has also been in excellent form.

