Irish Wins & Podium Placings at Spruce Meadows

A large contingent of Irish horses and riders have been in action at Spruce Meadows ‘Pan American’ five-star show in Calgary, Canada, over the past few days, with many winning classes at the famed venue.

Co Down’s former world champion Dermott Lennon took victory in Thursday’s feature Friends of the Meadows Cup 1m50 with The Irish Sport Horse MJM Pursuit, a class which saw 95 combinations in the first round.

The former world champion’s time of 53.84 seconds saw him comfortably win, ahead of Irish teammate Conor Swail with GK Coco Chanel in 56.74 seconds, while Jordan Coyle was in sixth place with Bold Prinz.

The Friends of the Meadows Cup 1m45 two phase saw Derry’s Daniel Coyle take the winner’s prize with Leilani after a clear round in 24.64 seconds. Coyle had earlier won the 7-year-old class with Amalia, just edging out his older brother Jordan Coyle who finished second with Centriko Volo.

In a competitive field for the Young Horse Friends of the Meadows Cup (8 year-olds), Ireland’s James Chawke and Grasshopper came out best of the twenty-seven competitors in the two-phase competition in the North American Ring. Chawke’s fast clear round of 29.05 seconds in phase two proved unbeatable.

Jordan Coyle also claimed the Young Horse Friends of the Meadows Cup (7 year-olds) in the North American Ring with Centriko Volo. The Irish came out best of the nine combinations who qualified for the jump-off, going clear in the jump-off in a time of 30.46 seconds. Brazilian Eduardo Menezes with H. Big Action in 31.93 seconds finished second, with Mexico’s Enrique Gonzalez, riding H5 Diadomino Blue, third in 32.35 seconds.

Jordan Coyle’s good form continued when he finished runner-up, dividing Americans Andrew Kocher and Trudi Fletcher in another class. Riding Colorado, the Irish combination’s clear round in 34.84 seconds was not enough to beat Kocher and Abelone O.T Lowlands Z (33.34 seconds), with Fletcher and Gee Whiz having to settle for third place in the podium after their clear round in 38.45 seconds.

In the Friends of the Meadows Jumper 1.40m, Cormac Hanley and Cortani FBH (32.92) took the runner-up spot behind the Netherlands’ Harry Smolders with Hocus Pocus De Muze in 32.03 seconds. Smolders also took third with Celena.

American rider Rich Fellers denied an Irish clean-sweep of the podium places when he and Steelbi, one of the final combinations in the jump-off for the AKITA Drilling Cavalry Charge (1.50m), went clear in 75.51 seconds, beating Dermott Lennon and Jordan Coyle, who had two horses well-placed in the class. Lennon and The Irish Sport Horse MJM Pursuit, who had won last Thursday’s feature class, were clear in 75.73 seconds. Jordan Coyle and Picador were also clear in a time of 75.81 seconds, while Coyle and The Irish Sport Horse Dundalk eventually finished fourth, having produced a clear round in 75.83 seconds.