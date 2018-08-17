Jack Ryan & Cavalier Teaca win Millstreet Grand Prix Qualifier

Jack Ryan and Cavalier Teaca took the Millstreet Grand Prix Qualifier in the Main International Arena on Thursday at Millstreet Horse Show 2018.

Cavalier Teaca, an 11-year-old mare by Glidawn Diamond, jumped early in the competition and posted a clear round in 55.94 seconds, a time that would remain untouched by the other 88 combinations in the 1.40m Table A Grand Prix Qualifier.

Aidan Killeen, riding Idream, took the runner-up spot, jumping clear in 56.35 seconds, with Max O’Reilly Hyland and Dorado in third position, posting a clear round in 56.55 seconds. In total 20 of the 89 entries qualified for Sunday’s Millstreet Grand Prix.

Earlier in the day, Oisín Aylward and Barravalley Lancelots Star claimed the Millstreet Ruby 5 Year Old Horse Qualifier, ahead of Michael Pender with HHS Vancouver and Jessica Burke with Lux A Special Lady in third. Twenty of the competing 101 participants made it through from the qualifier.

Laura Connors and Just Jump won the 1.30m 2-Phase Silver/Gold Tour event in the Main International Arena. Paddy O’Donnell and Finnegan’s Whiskers took the runner-up position, with Abbie Sweetnam, riding Zavatar F, in third. A total of 38 came home with double clear rounds with only the fastest 24 of them qualifying.

Sven Hadley’s good form continued as he won the 1.25m Silver Tour Table A with Vvood Stock de Breve. The pair went clear in 32.91 seconds, followed by Damien Griffin (Quality Street) in 33.41 seconds, and Ailish Connolly and Cool Boy O, clear in a time of 34.37 seconds.

Paddy O’Donnell claimed the 1.30m National Mini Grand Prix Qualifier with The Best of Quality (41.99 seconds). USA-native Adrienne Dixon was second with Santa Cantalina (45.54 seconds), and Valentin Blanchard took third place, riding Cross Guidam. The latter pair were clear in 45.92 seconds.