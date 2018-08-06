Jockey Davy Russell and trainer Colin Tizzard to judge at 2018 Dublin Horse Show

Both Davy Russell and English trainer Colin Tizzard will judge the popular Racehorse to Riding Horse at the Stena Line Dublin Horse Show on Saturday 11th August where former racehorses such as Rule the World, Don Cossack, Boston Bob and Mossbank will be headline attractions.

Going strong for nine years, Irish Thoroughbred Marketing sponsor the very popular class in which the former greats of the racing world are judged to see which of them, in their retirement, has made the best transition to become a riding horse.

This year’s field includes the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner 2016 (Don Cossack), 2016 Aintree Grand National winner (Rule the World), 2014 Punchestown Gold Cup winner (Boston Bob), and last year’s winner Un Atout, attempting to defend its title. They will be joined by other talents such Cheltenham winner Noble Prince, Annacotty and Baily Green.

These former National Hunt racehorses will be joined by two veterans of the flat in Jamesie and Snaefell.

The three-time Irish Champion Jockey Davy Russell will ride each animal, as will Colin Tizzard, trainer of the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River. They will be examining them using the same judging methods used for the other showing classes at the Show: conformation, gait, movement.

All the horses in the class have either been bred or trained in Ireland, with a selection of them formerly resident in the yards of Ireland’s top trainers, such as Gordon Elliott, Mouse Morris, Willie Mullins, Jim Dreaper and Michael Hourigan, amongst others.

The Racehorse to Riding Horse class is also part of the Public Judging Competition. After examining the entrants as they are put through their paces around Ring 1, patrons get a chance to win €1,000 by submitting their own judging selections, and if the judgement tallies with that of Davy Russell and Colin Tizzard they are in with a chance of winning.

The 17 entries for The Racehorse to Riding Horse class are as follows:

Annacotty, Baily Green, Boston Bob, Certerach, Don Cossack, Jamesie, Mobile Sizer, Mossbank, Mr Cosmopolitan, Nanaimo, Noble Prince, Rule the World, Sizing Australia, Snaefell, Sure Reef, The Amarillo Kid, Un Atout.