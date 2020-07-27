Jonathan Smyth took his first victory in the Underwriting Exchange Grand Prix at Cavan Equestrian on Sunday, as the Co. Tyrone rider and Crystal Tom produced a winning clear round in 41.07 seconds.

Smyth and the ten-year-old Silvano gelding, who were pipped at the post at Barnadown last weekend, now occupy second place on the leaderboard on 18 points, just two points behind the current leader, Susan Fitzpatrick with Verdict De Kezeg.

Thirty-nine combinations started the fifth round of the series in Cavan, with 16 of them qualifying for the second round against the clock. Six of the 16 competitors delivered double clears while seven partnerships had one fence down against the clock.

National Grand Prix Champion, Liam O’Meara put his first points on the leaderboard, as he took second place with Curraghgraigue Jack Take Flight, as they kept all the poles in place in a time of 42.50 seconds.

Egyptian rider Sameh El Dahan followed closely behind with Joanne Sloan Allen’s WKD Aimez Moi and a clear in 42.85 seconds would prove good enough for third place in the line-up.

Joanne Blair and the Irish Sport Horse, Mon Ami, took fourth place with a clear round in a time of 44.42 seconds, while Kildare’s Derek McConnell took fifth with Dothraki Warlord, when going clear in 44.56 seconds.

Last of the double clears and taking sixth place was Richard Kerins and Small Change, when they stopped the clock in 49.20 seconds.

