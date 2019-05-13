Kentucky Grand Prix win for Darragh Kenny & Babalou 41

Darragh Kenny claimed victory in the $134,000 three-star Grand Prix at Kentucky Spring Horse Show in Lexington, USA – repeating his win in the same competition in 2018.

The result completes a brilliant comeback for the Offaly rider’s winning mount Babalou 41 who missed out on a place last year’s World Equestrian Games after undergoing emergency colic surgery.

Seven of the 49 starters made it through to the jump-off round with the Irishman taking the lead with a clear round in 47.84 seconds, nearly a full second faster than American Margie Engle and Royce, the eventual third placers.

Another USA rider, Ali Wolff and Casall, who were very last to go in the jump-off, just fell short of Kenny’s time, finishing in 48.26 seconds, good enough for the runner-up spot.

Speaking about the 13-year-old mare Babalou 41, Kenny said:

“She finally feels like she’s there. It’s nice to have her back to her old self again. Next she will jump two weeks in Spruce Meadows in both Grand Prix classes and then I will aim her for the Grand Prix in Aachen again.”