Michael G Duffy 3rd in Queen’s Cup in Barcelona

Michael G Duffy was third in Saturday’s Queen’s Cup – Segura Viudas Trophy at Barcelona’s five-star Nations Cup Final show.

The Mayo rider and the 9-year-old gelding Chappo Chey were one of 18 combinations to qualify for the jump-off round, having jumped clear in the opening round of the competition.

Duffy, who was second to go against the clock, set a target of clear in 38.52 seconds, before having to eventually settle for third position and a cheque for just under €14,000.

Victory went to Jessica Springsteen (USA) with RMF Swinny Du Parc in a time of 38.04 seconds, with Belgian Pieter Devos and Gin D cliaming the runners-up spot in 38.36 seconds.

The Ireland Team of Billy Twomey (Kimba Flamenco), Anthony Condon (SFS Aristio), Shane Breen (Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker) and Darragh Kenny (Balou Du Reventon) will compete in the Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final at Real Club de Polo in Barcelona tomorrow, with €1.25 million in prizemoney at stake.

A total of eight teams have made it through to the final, with Austria, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Switzerland competing against the Rodrigo Pessoa-managed Ireland team.

Big names such as Germany, USA, Canada and Britain all failed to qualify for Sunday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final.