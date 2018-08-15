Millstreet Horse Show 2018 Day 1 – Main Results

The 2018 Millstreet Horse Show got underway at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork, today, with action in eight different arenas.

The Main International Arena hosted the day’s highlights, the Millstreet Ruby Horse Qualifier in the morning, and the Boomerang Qualifier for 6 & 7 Year Old Horses in the afternoon.

The Millstreet Ruby Horse Qualifier saw 115 combinations jump with the top 16 qualifying for the Final later in the week. A total of 32 jumped clear in the two rounds, with time counting to decide the 16 that went through. Susan Fitzpatrick and CSF Foxy Lady took the qualifier ahead of Lee Carey and Kan Cruise with Kevin Gallagher and Presidential Ball taking third place.

The afternoon’s class in the Main International Arena, the Boomerang Qualifier for 6 & 7 Year Old Horses, saw victory go to Sven Hadley and Ganorad. The combination led the 16 qualifiers from a total of 114 participants. Second place went to Kevin Gallagher and HHS Fast Forward, with Michael Pender and HHS Geneva claiming third place.

Madeline Roberts Allen, riding MP Star Lite won the 1.20m 6 Year Old and Under Horse Qualifier in International Arena 1, with John Floody and River Swaziland winning the Mares 1.20m Classic Horse Qualifier in the same arena.