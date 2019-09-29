NY win gives London Knights overall Global Champions League title

The top pairings of Explosion W and Ben Maher and Clooney 51 and Martin Fuchs propelled London Knights to victory in the Global Champions League in New York and to overall 2019 victory.

Four faultless clear rounds of jumping were delivered by the unbeatable Knights who secured an historic second GCL title win after a rollercoaster season saw their duel with St. Tropez Pirates dominate the team series this year.

The Knights finished three points ahead of St. Tropez Pirates, with a total of 326 points, while Madrid in Motion secured third in the Championship with 303 points, and Shanghai Swans hung onto their fourth place, meaning they too will fast-track to the semi-finals at the GCL Super Cup at the GC Prague Playoffs.

British rider Ben Maher said of Saturday night’s win:

“For me, I’m biased but I have an incredible horse. To team up like this is a unique concept, where can you bring these kinds of horses together from different countries and compete like this. It was memorable day that’s for sure.”

The Global Champions Prague Play-Offs take place from 21-24 November 2019.