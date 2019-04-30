Paul O’Shea & Machu Picchu win $225,000 Kentucky Grand Prix

Limerick’s Paul O’Shea claimed the $225,000 Kentucky Invitational Grand Prix in Kentucky over the weekend.

O’Shea, riding Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu, was one of three Irish riders who made it into the jump-off. Last to go in the second round, the Irish combination produced a faultless display, finishing in 41.91 seconds, beating the previous best time of Mexican Eugenio Garza with Armani SI Z.

Commenting on his win, O’Shea admitted:

“I tried to go as fast as I could and leave all the jumps up. I didn’t really (get to see the others) to be honest, so I tried to go as good as I could and ‘Machu’ was incredible. He couldn’t have jumped any better, he was just fantastic.”

Australian Rowan Willis was third with Blue Movie. Derry’s Daniel Coyle finished in eighth with Farrel, while Co Down’s Conor Swail was in tenth place with GK Coco Chanel.