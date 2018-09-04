Richard Howley takes €150,000 five-star Grand Prix in Gijón

Richard Howley achieved one of the biggest wins of his career on Sunday night when claiming the €150,000 five-star Grand Prix at the Spanish Nations Cup show in Gijón.

A total of 13 combinations went through to the second round, with the Sligo native and the 10-year-old mare Dolores winning with a clear round in a time of 59.86 seconds.

Richard Howley was crowned Leading Rider of the Show after also winning Saturday’s Accumulator competition with Cruising Star.

The result crowned a very successful week for Irish riders at the Spanish venue where Billy Twomey recorded a double of wins along with victories for Paul Kennedy and Anthony Condon.

At the Hampton Classic show in New York, Shane Sweetnam and Main Road took a runner-up finish in the $300,000 Hampton Classic Grand Prix.

Five combinations made it into the decider where American rider McLain Ward came out on top with HH Gigi’s Girl.

Sweetnam was awarded the Longines Leading Rider of the show, collecting a $30,000 bonus and Longines watch after two wins along with his Grand Prix runner-up finish.

At the Brussels Stephex Masters in Belgium, Denis Lynch was sixth in the €300,000 Rolex five-star Grand Prix with the 10-year-old gelding The Sinner, with victory going to Germany’s Marcus Ehning with Comme IL Faut.

Lynch was crowned Leading Rider of the five-star classes at the show while Waterford’s Peter Moloney was also the Leading Rider in the three-star competitions. Both Irishmen collected brand new STX 2 Horses Trucks which they will keep for one year.