Richie Moloney and Rocksy Music win $137,000 Grand Prix in US

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
Richie Moloney and Rocksy Music were winners in Tryon. Credit: Sportfot.

Richie Moloney and Rocksy Music won the $137,000 Horseware Ireland Grand Prix CSI 3* at Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort at the weekend in a time of 38.574 seconds.

USA’s Brooke Kemper and Arpeggi took the runner-up spot with third going to Mexico’s Santiago Lambre and Easy Girl.

Thirty-four riders attempted the first round, with just six qualifying for the shortened second round of the competition.

Moloney and Rocksy Music, a 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding, have competed together for the last five years.

“I’ve had him for five years, since he was an eight-year-old, actually!” he explained enthusiastically after his win. “He’s been jumping really well lately, so I’m really happy I got this win.”

The Irishman was fifth to go in the jump-off, and he was determined to win, planning his round accordingly after watching the first pair go. “I watched Brooke [Kemper] go, so I tried to get more or less the same numbers,” he elaborated. “I did one less [stride] to the last jump. She did eight, and I did seven. It was a little bit risky, but it paid off.”

Ireland’s Simon McCarthy, riding Gotcha, finished in fourth place.

