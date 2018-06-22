Shane Breen & Can Ya Makan win Bunn Leisure Derby Trial at Hickstead

Shane Breen has got a busy weekend of showjumping at Hickstead off to a flying start for Ireland by winning Friday’s Bunn Leisure Derby Trial at The All England Jumping Course in Sussex.

The Tipperary rider and the 12-year-old gelding Can Ya Makan, were one of five combinations who made it through to the jump-off and they produced the fastest second round clear in 57.76 seconds to claim the winner’s prize of €8,000.

Ireland was well represented in the top ten finishers with Sligo’s Richard Howley and Notis Me finishing fourth, while Harold Megahey and Braveheart, Clem McMahon with the Irish Sport Horse Pacifico (ISH), Elizabeth Power on the Irish Sport Horse Doonaveeragh O One (ISH) and Anthony Condon and Cavalier Rusticana also finished inside the top 10.

The Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby, the highlight of the show, takes place on Sunday.