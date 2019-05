Tipperary rider Shane Breen won the Manama Rose Show Stakes at the five-star Royal Windsor Horse Show in England at the weekend.

Riding the Team Z7-owned gelding Can Ya Makan in the one-round speed contest, the combination produced a clear round in 61.75 seconds to take the top prize of almost €7,000.

British rider Guy Williams and Cicero II were second in 63.47 seconds, while Britain’s former World No.1 Scott Brash finished third with Hello Senator.