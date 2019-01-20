Shane Carey wins in Poland with other good Irish results in Dubai & Florida

Shane Carey has won a two-star Grand Prix at Sopot in Poland, taking victory with the mare Fecybelle following a 12-horse jump-off.

The Limerick rider stopped the timers at 37.90 seconds to finish over half a second ahead of Polish runner-up Adam Grzegorzewski with Okarino.

Meanwhile in United Arab Emirates, David Simpson riding 11-year-old Jenson 55 finished second to Britain’s Georgia Tame in the AED 119,000 Longines Accumulator Class at the Dubai Showjumping Championships 2019.

Simpson, who was riding in the UAE for the third time, admitted after the class that he had a clear plan in mind ahead of the Longines Accumulator:

“I had a plan going in, I knew what my horse could do, I knew the number of jumps and how many strides to take, and I executed that plan. I didn’t think it was quick enough to win it, but I hoped, and other experienced horse-rider pairings made mistakes. It is brilliant to be on the podium.”

At the same venue on Saturday night, Mark McAuley was fifth in the FEI World Cup Arab League Emirates Grand Prix. The Co. Louth-native and the 10-year-old gelding Vivaldi du Theil finished with one time fault in the first round which saw them advance to the jump-off.

The combination lowered a single fence against the clock to take fifth place and almost €9,000 behind Swiss winner Janika Sprunger with Bacardi VDL.

In the USA last night, Captain Brian Cournane and the 10-year-old gelding Armik were third in the $72,000 NetJets two-star Grand Prix at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida.

They briefly held the lead after jumping clear against the clock in 38.48 seconds, until two horses later, American Olympian Lauren Hough and Valinski S lowered the lead time to 37.28 seconds, before her compatriot Mario Deslauriers and Amsterdam 27 posted the winning time of 36.59 seconds.

Kerryman Cournane later admitted that Armik “hasn’t gone fast in a jump-off like that before. I really want to teach him to do it nice and be quick to the jumps and with the nice, short turnbacks under the lights, so it was an education for him.”

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam and Kirschwasser SCF, who produced a clear in the first round, knocked one pole for four faults in the jump-off, coming home in 36.30 seconds, good enough for eight place in the class.