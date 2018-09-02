Shane Sweetnam takes $75,000 Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier CSI4* in New York

Shane Sweetnam won the Douglas Elliman 1m60 Grand Prix qualifier with Indra van de Oude Heihoef at the Hampton Classic in New York.

The Cork rider had two horses in the jump-off and took full advantage of having a second opportunity to ride the course, putting into place changes that would ultimately help him win the class.

A total of nine combinations made it through to the jump-off where Sweetnam took the early lead with Main Road, jumping clear in a time of 39.42 seconds.

Sweetnam, who was second with Indra in the $10,000 Palm Beach Masters 1.45m class last Wednesday, came home to win in 37.72 seconds.

“I was lucky to have both go clear,” said Sweetnam, “The plan is for Main Road to jump Sunday, so I was never going to go all out with him today. I was lucky enough to go quick enough to still get a good piece of it with him and finish fourth.”

Mexico’s Fernando Martinez Sommer finished second with Cor Bakker (38.19 seconds), while Devin Ryan taking third with Cooper in a time of 38.25 seconds. Sweetnam was fourth with Main Road, while Cormac Hanley took seventh place with VDL Cartello.