Two Irish Showjumpers in World Top 10

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
Denis Lynch, pictured here aboard GC Chopin's Bushi, is the highest-placed Irish rider on the Longines World Show Jumping rankings at No.9. Credit: Horse Sport Ireland.

Denis Lynch has climbed up the Longines FEI World Show Jumping rankings and is now the highest-ranked Irishman at No.9 on the latest rankings.

The Tipperary rider has enjoyed an excellent run of results in recent months with his top string of horses which includes Cristello, GC Chopin’s Bushi and Rubens LS La Silla. He has climbed seven places on the rankings this month alone.

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny continues his long run inside the top 10 and is now at No.10.

Ireland has no less than 12 riders inside the top 100.

Wexford’s Bertram Allen (No. 21) and Cork’s Shane Sweetnam (No.25) are in the top thirty.

Kildare’s Mikey Pender has made a big jump of 20 places and is now at No.55.

