Two wins for Daniel Coyle at Spruce Meadows

The ‘Continental’ CSI5*, the second week of the 2019 Spruce Meadows Summer Series at Calgary, Canada, has seen Derry rider Daniel Coyle claim two victories in recent days.

In The Husky Energy Classic (1.50m), the Irish rider won the 62 horse-rider combinations class, beating the other 17 who went through to the second round jump-off, in which he and Cita went first and set an unbeatable clear round in a time of 36.76 seconds.

In the Friends of the Meadows Cup class for young horses, Coyle and his seven year-old Dutch Warmblood mare Amalia came out on top in the North American Ring.

The duo completed Irish FEI Course designer Tom Holden’s two-phase track with ease, leaving all the fences up and stopping the timers at 24.82 seconds.