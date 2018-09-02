US Team named for FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon

US Equestrian has named the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG) Tryon 2018, which will take place September 11-23.
USA Chef d’Équipe Robert Ridland has chosen
Laura Kraut with the 2007 Holsteiner mare Zeremonie.
Devin Ryan and the 9-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding Eddie Blue.
Adrienne Sternlicht with the 9-year-old Bavarian Warmblood mare Cristalline.
McLain Ward with both the 11-year-old Oldenburg mare Clinta, and the 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood mare HH Azur.
Beezie Madden and the Dutch Warmblood stallion Darry Lou will be the USA’s travelling reserve.
The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team will begin competition on September 19 and 20 with round one of the team competition. Round two, the final team competition and medal ceremony will occur on September 21.