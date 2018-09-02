Wins for Billy Twomey in Gijón and Shane Sweetnam in New York

Billy Twomey and Shane Sweetnam won classes on either side of the Atlantic on Saturday, with Twomey winning in Spain and his fellow Cork man Sweetnam in America.

In Gijón, Spain, Twomey tasted victory when he guided the 9-year-old gelding Kimba Flamenco to the fastest clear in the 1m60 jump-off, with Galway’s Michael Duffy finished fourth with Casis.

In the USA, Shane Sweetnam and Indra van de Oude Heihoef made it two wins in the past few days when taking the $70,000 Longines Cup at the 43rd Hampton Classic in New York.

It was also two years in a row for Sweetnam, as he won this class in 2017 with another of his top mounts, Main Road.

Meanwhile at the Stephex Masters in Belgium, Waterford’s Peter Moloney was crowned leading rider of the show in the three-star competitions, collecting a new Stephex Horse Truck.