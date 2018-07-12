Wins for Billy Twomey & Mark McAuley at Falsterbo Nations Cup Show in Sweden

Irish riders won two competitions on the opening day of the five-star Swedish Nations Cup Show in Falsterbo, with Billy Twomey and Mark McAuley claiming the winner’s prize in both classes, and Paul O’Shea taking a runner-up prize.

Cork rider Billy Twomey claimed a comfortable victory in the 1m45 speed class with the Irish Sport Horse Ardcolum Duke. The Irish combination crossed the line clear in 60.04 seconds – nearly three seconds faster than runner-up Hamad Ali Al Kirbi of the UAE in second with Uxmal D’Ysieux, with local favourite, Sweden’s Malin Baryard Johnsson in third with H&M Second Chance.

The 1m50 speed class saw another Irish win, with Co Louth’s Mark McAuley taking the lead when 11th to jump with the 9-year-old Jasco V Bisschop. Their time of 72.94 seconds would remain unbeaten after the 47 starters had finished.

Limerick rider Paul O’Shea with Skara Glens Presence came closest to matching it when last to jump clear in 74.31 seconds, enough to make it an Irish 1-2 in the class.

Twomey, McAuley and O’Shea are all part of Rodrigo Pessoa’s Ireland team for Sunday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup in Falsterbo. They are joined in the Irish squad by Daniel Coyle and Bertram Allen.