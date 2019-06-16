Wins for Darragh Kenny & Dermott Lennon in Spruce Meadows Summer Series

The second of the two Friends of the Meadows Cup (1.45m) competitions on the North American Ring over Irish FEI designer Tom Holden’s course, saw Offaly’s Darragh Kenny take his third win of the 2019 Spruce Meadows Summer Series.

The two-phase track over which 48 horse and rider combinations jumped the first phase, saw 27 of them making an attempt at phase two.

Kenny’s excellent form in Calgary continued when he partnered Cazador LS to a clear round in a time of 27.79 seconds, good enough to take the top prize.

The Offaly native had to settle for the runner-up spot, however, in the AltaGas Cup (1.45m) when his compatriot Dermott Lennon won the class.

Lennon and Kenny were among five Irish in the forty-three rider class representing eleven nations.

Only nine of the combinations jumped clear in round one and proceeded to the jump off. The competition was tough with riders taking risks hoping they would pay off and land them at the top of the leader board.

Dermott Lennon and MJM Pursuit were third last to go and the pair posted a clear round in 35.11 seconds. Kenny, who has had multiple trips to the winner’s circle at Spruce Meadows so far this summer, did his best to catch his fellow Irishman, but came up short with a time of 35.69 seconds.