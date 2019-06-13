Softball Atlantic Challenge Cup – IRELAND v USA – 7pm Monday 24th June

The Irish Women’s National Team will host USA Jr Softball Team on the final leg of their European Tour in Dublin at 7 pm in Donnybrook on Monday 24th June.

Ireland, ranked 12th in Europe and 22nd in the World, this is an important part of the build-up to the Europeans Championships and the Olympic qualification tournament which runs from the June 30th to 6th July in Ostrava in the Czech Republic.

This is the first time that fastpitch softball is in the Olympics, but Ireland will be looking to defy rankings and get one of the final tickets to Japan.

Ireland will play World Number 1 USA as part of final leg of their short European tour having played France and Japan in Paris prior to arriving in Dublin.

Speaking on the opportunity to play the USA in Dublin, Head Coach Melanie Cunningham (Director of Fastpitch) said “We are excited about this opportunity. Playing such a strong opponent will be sure to focus the team prior to traveling to the European Championships. Like the hockey team in 2018, this summer is softballs chance to showcase what a high-performance women’s program can accomplish.”

Softball Ireland President Colm Lavery added “We would like to thank USA Softball for agreeing to extend their tour to include Ireland. There is a special relationship between both our countries and in particular between our two Softball boards. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase Softball to the wider community in Ireland and we hope to see a lot of fans on the night wearing green and supporting the team.

Team Ireland will be hoping to replicate the success of 2018 during which the Under 19 Women’s Team won silver and Under 22 Women’s Team one bronze at their respective European Championships.

The Ireland v USA game will be streamed live globally and will be available in the USA on usasoftball.com.