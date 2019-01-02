Solskjear equals Busby record as Man Utd beat Newcastle

It was the fourth victory in a row for Ole Gunner Solskjear as his Man Utd team easily beat Newcastle.
The win for the Red Devils made Solskjear only the second manager in United’s history to win his first four league games in charge, emulating Matt Busby in 1946.
Lukaku, who had only been on the pitch 38 seconds, pounced on an error by Martin Dubravka with the Slovakia keeper spilling a free-kick by Marcus Rashford.
Rashford doubled the lead after a sweeping move involving Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez as Newcastle lost for the eighth time at home in the league this season.
Newcastle’s best chance fell to Ayoze Perez when the Spanish forward got behind the visitors’ defence but Luke Shaw made a last-ditch challenge.
