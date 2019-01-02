Solskjear equals Busby record as Man Utd beat Newcastle

It was the fourth victory in a row for Ole Gunner Solskjear as his Man Utd team easily beat Newcastle.

The win for the Red Devils made Solskjear only the second manager in United’s history to win his first four league games in charge, emulating Matt Busby in 1946.

The Norwegian emulates the feat of Sir Matt Busby in 1946.

Lukaku, who had only been on the pitch 38 seconds, pounced on an error by Martin Dubravka with the Slovakia keeper spilling a free-kick by Marcus Rashford.

Rashford doubled the lead after a sweeping move involving Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez as Newcastle lost for the eighth time at home in the league this season.

Newcastle’s best chance fell to Ayoze Perez when the Spanish forward got behind the visitors’ defence but Luke Shaw made a last-ditch challenge.

Newcastle 12 Dubravka

22 Yedlin

5 Schär Substituted for Muto at 81′ minutes

6 Lascelles Booked at 28mins

3 Dummett

11 Ritchie

17 Pérez Substituted for Kenedy at 69′ minutes

14 Hayden

10 Diamé Substituted for Shelvey at 53′ minutes

30 Atsu

9 Rondón Substitutes 8 Shelvey

13 Muto

15 Kenedy

19 Manquillo

20 Lejeune

21 Joselu

41 Woodman Man Utd 1 De Gea

25 A Valencia

2 Lindelöf Booked at 46mins

4 Jones

23 Shaw Booked at 75mins

21 Herrera

31 Matic

8 Mata Substituted for Sánchez at 63′ minutes

6 Pogba

11 Martial Substituted for Lukaku at 63′ minutes

10 Rashford Substituted for Lingard at 87′ minutes Substitutes 7 Sánchez

9 Lukaku

14 Lingard

17 Fred

18 Young

22 Romero

36 Darmian