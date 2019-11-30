Spain, Sweden and Poland await Ireland if they qualify

Spain, Sweden and Poland await Ireland in Group E of Euro 2020 should they qualify in March. Obviously Ireland will have to fight for that spot, with three others teams, Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Bosnia. Mick McCarthy’s side will face Slovakia away from home, before playing the winners of Northern Ireland and Bosnia away from home home a few days later.

If Ireland were to qualify, two games will be played at the Aviva Stadium. These are Poland at home on Monday 15th of June and Sweden on Friday the 19th of June. Furthermore, they would have to travel to Bilbao to play Spain on June 24th.

Looking at the groups overall now. Group A contains Turkey, Ryan Giggs’ Wales, Italy and Switzerland. Denmark who Ireland played out a 1-1 in their final qualification game at the Aviva are in Group B. They will come up against Finland, Belgium and Russia. Group C will see the Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria and one of Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia and Kosovo. Gareth Southgates England are in Group D and they have been drawn with Croatia, Czech Republic and one of Scotland, Serbia, Norway or Israel. Group F is certainly the group of death it has Portugal, France, Germany and one of Iceland, Romania, Hungary or Bulgaria.

Personally, I wouldn’t see Ireland fearing Sweden or Poland if they were to get to the Euro 2020 tournament. Whether they can or not is what I would be worried about. They need to be scoring more goals to have any chance of qualifying. A similar performance to that of Denmark would perhaps be good enough to beat the Slovakians.