Sports Exercise to relieve cracking sound in feet

There are a few exercises that can help reduce or eliminate the cracking sound in your feet. These include:

Toe stretches: Sit in a chair and place a towel on the floor in front of you. Place your foot on the towel and use your toes to grab and pull the towel towards you. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the other foot. Foot rolling: Place a rolling pin or water bottle on the floor and roll your foot over it. This can help stretch and massage the muscles in your feet. Ankle pumps: Sit in a chair and lift your foot off the floor. Use your ankle to make small circles in one direction and then the other. Repeat for several repetitions. Calf raises: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your toes pointing forward. Slowly raise up on your toes, hold for a moment, and then slowly lower back down. Repeat for several repetitions.

It is important to note that if you are experiencing pain or discomfort in your foot, it is best to seek the advice of a medical professional.

