Stars Confirmed for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am on Wednesday

Well-known faces from the worlds of sport, music, TV and film will play in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation Pro Am on Wednesday 4th July, the eve of the fourth Rolex Series event of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

Representing the sporting world is former Republic of Ireland, Manchester City and Newcastle United goalkeeper and RTÉ pundit Shay Given, while Donegal footballer Michael Murphy will delight the home support when he tees off.

He is joined in the field by Kerry football star Kieran Donaghy, former Ireland international rugby players Keith Wood and Stephen Ferris, while former National Hunt jockey AP McCoy will also make an appearance.

Completing the sporting representation is ex-snooker World Champion Dennis Taylor and Derry City Football Club players Paddy McCourt, Gerard Doherty and Rory Patterson.

Participating in the Pro Am is former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke and pop singers Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, along with actor James Nesbitt.

“Ballyliffin is a great golf course,” said Rory McIlroy. “It’s always nice to be back home and play in front of the home crowd so I’m very much looking forward to playing the course and also having some fun at the Pro Am before the tournament kicks off.”

Fans will also be treated to a festival of music as country star Nathan Carter headlines the ‘Glashedy Sessions’ on the Friday night of the tournament. A host of exciting local bands will also entertain the crowds at the Glashedy Stage, including popular four-piece the Logues and regular favourites the Groove Robbers.

Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and begin at €20 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with tickets for Thursday and Friday costing €32 and day tickets for the weekend costing €34 each.

An adult season souvenir ticket, which covers five days of golf from Wednesday to Sunday, costs €110.

Concessions are available for customers aged over 60 and between 14 and 17, while children up to 13 are permitted free entry when accompanied by a ticket holding adult.