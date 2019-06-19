Start times for Irish Athletes at the European Games | 21-30 June Minsk

The list of 63 Irish athletes along with the start time of their events for the European Games which run from the 21-30 June.
Two changes have been made to the boxing team, with eleven boxers now competing. Brendan Irvine was forced to withdraw due to injury and Joe Ward will not be competing. In Judo, injury also ruled Ben Fletcher out of competition.
We are pleased to announce that Shooting has qualified one male athlete with Derek Burnett now competing in the men’s trap on the 22 June; he will also team up with Aoife Gormally in the mixed trap on the 24 June.
Competition begins on Friday, with boxer Regan Buckley the first of the Irish in action, along with teammates Tony Browne and Dean Gardiner. Maeve Reidy will also be competing in the Archery.
The European Games take place in Minsk, Belarus, from the 21 – 30 June, with athletes competing across nine sports, five of which are part of the Tokyo 2020 qualification journey.
TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES
Archery
Maeve Reidy (Recurve)
Athletics (15)
Men (7)
Nelvin Appiah-Konadu (High Jump), Brandon Arrey (4 x 400m), Stephen Gaffney (100m),
Conall Kirk (Pursuit), Andrew Mellon (4 x 400m), Gerard O’Donnell (110m H),
Paul White (Pursuit).
Women (8)
Grace Casey (Javelin), Ciara Deely (4 x 400m), Sinead Denny (4 x 400m),
Victoria Harris (Pursuit Race), Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles), Sophie Meredith (Long Jump), Amy O’Donoghue (Pursuit Race), Niamh Whelan (100m),
*Reserves (6): Paul Byrne, Luke Lennon-Ford, Kelly McGrory, Catherine McManus, Lily-Ann O’Hora, Rolus Olusa
Badminton (6)
Singles (2)
Rachael Darragh (Singles), Nhat Nguyen (Singles),
Doubles (4)
Chloe Magee (Mixed Doubles), Samuel Magee (Mixed Doubles),
Joshua Magee (Men’s Doubles), Paul Reynolds (Men’s Doubles).
Boxing (13)
Men (9)
Tony Browne (Men’s Heavy -91kg), Regan Buckley (Men’s Light Fly -49kg), Dean Gardiner (Men’s Super Heavy +91kg), James McGivern (Men’s Light Welter -69kg), Kieran Molloy (Men’s Welter -69kg), Michael Nevin (Men’s Middle -75kg), Kurt Walker (Men’s Bantam -56kg).
Women (4)
Kellie Harrington (Women’s Light -60kg), Aoife O’Rourke (Women’s Middle -75kg), Grainne Walsh (Women’s Welter -69kg), Michaela Walsh (Women’s Feather -57kg).
Canoe Sprint (2)
Jenny Egan (Women’s K1 200, 500, 5000), Ronan Foley (Men’s K1 200, 500, 5000)
Cycling (16)
Road Men (5)
Mark Downey, TBC, Robert Jon McCarthy, Ryan Mullen, Michael O’Loughlin
Road Women (1)
Alice Sharpe
Track Men (5)
Mark Downey, Felix English, JB Murphy, Marc Potts, Fintan Ryan
Track Women (6)
Lydia Boylan, Mia Griffin, Lydia Gurley, Shannon McCurley, Robyn Stewart, Orla Walsh
Gymnastics (2)
Emma Slevin (Women’s All-Around), Adam Steele (Men’s All-Around)
Judo
Nathon Burns (Men’s Half-light weight -66kg), Megan Fletcher (Women’s Middle weight -70kg)
Shooting
Aoife Gormally (Women’s Shotgun Trap), Derek Burnett (Men’s Shotgun Trap)
SCHEDULE FOR 21 JUNE
|Sport
|Athlete
|Event
|Time
|Round
|Archery
|Maeve Reidy
|Women’s Recurve Individual
|14:45:00
|Preliminary Rounds
|Boxing
|Regan Buckley
|Men’s Light Fly 49kg
|14:00:00
|1/8 Finals
|Boxing
|Anthony Browne
|Men’s Heavy -91kg
|15:00:00
|1/8 Finals
|Boxing
|Dean Gardiner
|Men’s Super Heavy +91kg
|16:15:00
|1/8 Finals
SCHEDULE FOR 22 JUNE
|Shooting – Shotgun
|Aoife Gormally
|Women’s Trap
|09:00:00
|Qualifications
|Shooting – Shotgun
|Derek Burnett
|Men’s Trap
|09:00:00
|Qualifications
|Cycling Road
|Alice Sharpe
|Women’s Road Race
|12:30:00
|Finals
|Judo
|Nathon Burns
|Men’s Half-light Weight – 66kg
|12:36:00
|Elimination Round of 64 (Further Rounds Throughout Day)
|Boxing
|Kurt Walker
|Men’s Bantam -56kg
|14:00:00
|1/8 Finals
|Boxing
|Kieran Molloy
|Men’s Welter -69kg
|15:00:00
|1/8 Finals
|Boxing
|Michael Nevin
|Men’s Middle -75kg
|16:00:00
|1/8 Finals
In Minsk (GMT +3:00):
