Start times for Irish Athletes at the European Games | 21-30 June Minsk

The list of 63 Irish athletes along with the start time of their events for the European Games which run from the 21-30 June.

Two changes have been made to the boxing team, with eleven boxers now competing. Brendan Irvine was forced to withdraw due to injury and Joe Ward will not be competing. In Judo, injury also ruled Ben Fletcher out of competition.

We are pleased to announce that Shooting has qualified one male athlete with Derek Burnett now competing in the men’s trap on the 22 June; he will also team up with Aoife Gormally in the mixed trap on the 24 June.

Competition begins on Friday, with boxer Regan Buckley the first of the Irish in action, along with teammates Tony Browne and Dean Gardiner. Maeve Reidy will also be competing in the Archery.

The European Games take place in Minsk, Belarus, from the 21 – 30 June, with athletes competing across nine sports, five of which are part of the Tokyo 2020 qualification journey.

TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES

Archery

Maeve Reidy (Recurve)

Athletics (15)

Men (7)

Nelvin Appiah-Konadu (High Jump), Brandon Arrey (4 x 400m), Stephen Gaffney (100m),

Conall Kirk (Pursuit), Andrew Mellon (4 x 400m), Gerard O’Donnell (110m H),

Paul White (Pursuit).

Women (8)

Grace Casey (Javelin), Ciara Deely (4 x 400m), Sinead Denny (4 x 400m),

Victoria Harris (Pursuit Race), Sarah Lavin (100m Hurdles), Sophie Meredith (Long Jump), Amy O’Donoghue (Pursuit Race), Niamh Whelan (100m),

*Reserves (6): Paul Byrne, Luke Lennon-Ford, Kelly McGrory, Catherine McManus, Lily-Ann O’Hora, Rolus Olusa

Badminton (6)

Singles (2)

Rachael Darragh (Singles), Nhat Nguyen (Singles),

Doubles (4)

Chloe Magee (Mixed Doubles), Samuel Magee (Mixed Doubles),

Joshua Magee (Men’s Doubles), Paul Reynolds (Men’s Doubles).

Boxing (13)

Men (9)

Tony Browne (Men’s Heavy -91kg), Regan Buckley (Men’s Light Fly -49kg), Dean Gardiner (Men’s Super Heavy +91kg), James McGivern (Men’s Light Welter -69kg), Kieran Molloy (Men’s Welter -69kg), Michael Nevin (Men’s Middle -75kg), Kurt Walker (Men’s Bantam -56kg).

Women (4)

Kellie Harrington (Women’s Light -60kg), Aoife O’Rourke (Women’s Middle -75kg), Grainne Walsh (Women’s Welter -69kg), Michaela Walsh (Women’s Feather -57kg).

Canoe Sprint (2)

Jenny Egan (Women’s K1 200, 500, 5000), Ronan Foley (Men’s K1 200, 500, 5000)

Cycling (16)

Road Men (5)

Mark Downey, TBC, Robert Jon McCarthy, Ryan Mullen, Michael O’Loughlin

Road Women (1)

Alice Sharpe

Track Men (5)

Mark Downey, Felix English, JB Murphy, Marc Potts, Fintan Ryan

Track Women (6)

Lydia Boylan, Mia Griffin, Lydia Gurley, Shannon McCurley, Robyn Stewart, Orla Walsh

Gymnastics (2)

Emma Slevin (Women’s All-Around), Adam Steele (Men’s All-Around)

Judo

Nathon Burns (Men’s Half-light weight -66kg), Megan Fletcher (Women’s Middle weight -70kg)

Shooting

Aoife Gormally (Women’s Shotgun Trap), Derek Burnett (Men’s Shotgun Trap)

SCHEDULE FOR 21 JUNE

Sport Athlete Event Time Round Archery Maeve Reidy Women’s Recurve Individual 14:45:00 Preliminary Rounds Boxing Regan Buckley Men’s Light Fly 49kg 14:00:00 1/8 Finals Boxing Anthony Browne Men’s Heavy -91kg 15:00:00 1/8 Finals Boxing Dean Gardiner Men’s Super Heavy +91kg 16:15:00 1/8 Finals

SCHEDULE FOR 22 JUNE

Shooting – Shotgun Aoife Gormally Women’s Trap 09:00:00 Qualifications Shooting – Shotgun Derek Burnett Men’s Trap 09:00:00 Qualifications Cycling Road Alice Sharpe Women’s Road Race 12:30:00 Finals Judo Nathon Burns Men’s Half-light Weight – 66kg 12:36:00 Elimination Round of 64 (Further Rounds Throughout Day) Boxing Kurt Walker Men’s Bantam -56kg 14:00:00 1/8 Finals Boxing Kieran Molloy Men’s Welter -69kg 15:00:00 1/8 Finals Boxing Michael Nevin Men’s Middle -75kg 16:00:00 1/8 Finals

In Minsk (GMT +3:00):

Real Time Updates

The Olympic Federation of Ireland will be sharing real-time updates, results and content from Minsk, Belarus across its social channels.

Twitter: @TeamIreland

Instagram: @team_ireland_olympic

Facebook: @teamirelandolympic

YouTube: OlympicIRL

Soundcloud: Team Ireland