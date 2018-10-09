Strong Irish team set for EUBC Juniors in Anapa, Russia

A very strong Irish junior boxing team is now in Anapa where the 2018 EUBC Junior championships (male and female) open on Tuesday, amid fears that boxing may be excluded from future Olympic Games if the current AIBA vs IOC dispute is not soon resolved.

Anapa is a town in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located on the northern coast of the Black Sea near the Sea of Azov, boasting some 59,000 inhabitants

The Irish team is:

Male:

46kg Michael Donohue (St Michael’s Athy)

48kg Michael Maughan (Olympic)

50kg Shane O’Brien (Raging Bull)

52kg John Mc Connell (Holy Trinity)

54kg Patrick Sweeney (Olympic)

57kg Barry O’Connor (Sliabh Luachra)

60kg Steven Cairns (Legacy)

63kg Taylor Quiney (Drimnagh)

66kg William Hayden (Crumlin)

70kg Eoghan Lavin (Ballyhaunis)

75kg Jason Myers (Olympic)

80kg Patrick Myers (Sligo City)

80+kg Bonvie Ndefi (Olympic Mullingar)

Female:

46kg Breda Quilligan (Rathkeale)

48kg Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart)

50kg Rachel Lawless (Portlaoise)

52kg Niamh Fay (Swords)

54kg Ellie Mai Gartland (Clonmel)

57kg Lauren Dempsey (Ryston)

60kg Sinainn Glynn (Cloghan)

63kg Leanne Murphy (Togher)

66kg Leah Gallen (Raphoe)

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea)

75kg Kaitlyn Doyle (St Brigid’s Kildare)

80kg Bethany Doocey (Castlebar)

80+kg Kori Goad (Cashen Vale)

Team Managers:

Anna Moore (St Francis)

Joe Hennigan (Connacht Council)

Coaches:

Billy McClean (High Performance Unit)

Eve Carr (Enniskerry)

Liam Cunningham (Saints)

James Doyle (Monkstown Dublin)

Brian Barry (Riverstown)

Martin Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes)

Referee/Judge:

Michael Gill (Ballymore/Hollywood)

A rather surprising omission from the coaching staff is St Brigid’s Edenderry Head Coach, Liam Brereton, who has been involved in so many of the most successful Irish squads in under age boxing for many years. If there is a better coach of youngsters, then the IABA is indeed truly blessed.

Irish boxing, which has won 23 medals in World and European competition this year, has named a 26-strong squad for the tournament.

“The squad have been given it 130% in training here this week and the facilities in Lough Lannagh, Mayo, are absolutely fantastic for athletes,” said Anna Moore who is Irish team manager along with Joe Hennigan.

“I have never seen a more dedicated Irish squad. They’re exceptional and Dominic O’Rourke couldn’t have picked two better captains in Jason Myers and Leanne Murphy. They’ve been motivating the squad all week.

“The squad have worked tremendously hard and they can’t wait to get in the ring in Anapa.”

Team Ireland is predominately comprised of current National Senior Cadet champions.

Anapa, is two hours ahead of Irish time, for those of you wishing to follow the tournament. You can follow the progress of the Irish squad via this EUBC “You Tube” link, throughout the competition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LrBpM0M2MU

We will of course keep you updated re our Social Media sites including Facebook and Twitter via our ‘Irish Boxing News’ link