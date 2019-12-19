Superstitious Irish Sports stars – When Stevie Wonder sang the immortal words “superstition ain’t the way,” it’s unlikely he was talking about Irish sports, yet some the Emerald Isle’s brightest stars have been the most superstitious around.

Shay Given

Although the Irish have been known to hold superstitions in many of life’s choices, from working through to their superstitions in gambling, a special level is reserved for Ireland’s goalkeepers.

Given kept goal with distinction for Sunderland, Newcastle, Man City and others, and won over 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland too.

And, in every single one of them, he had a vial of Lourdes holy water in the back of the goal he was keeping.

“I carry it in my kitbag and it goes everywhere with me,” he admitted.

One of his predecessors for Ireland, Pat Bonner, had a similar superstition, as he had a piece of Donegal clay with him in a glove bag.

Jack McCaffrey

Fans of Gaelic Football will be fully aware of how impressive a career McCaffrey has had, but even he is not free from superstition.

Far from it, in fact. Indeed, McCaffrey openly admits that superstition ‘crept up on him’ in his career.

“The superstitions actually start the day before (a game) but I won’t go there,” he says.

“I have the same breakfast before a game. I listen to the same music on the bus as we are heading in. I actually have geographical landmarks, where I now to click to the next song on the iPod.

“When you get to the dressing room, you’re straight out to watch whatever game is on before. In to play a bit of keepie-uppies. Then you go out; same place for the team photo.

“I usually do keepie-uppies with Cormac Costello, when he’s not off breaking collarbones and the like.

“I do it with the wall when Cormac is not around, which is quite sad, or Bernard Dunne. The wall is actually better than Bernard.

“They kind of creep in but they do relax you before a game.”

Donncha O’Callaghan

With 94 caps for Ireland to his name, O’Callaghan must have done something right in his career.

The now-retired former lock had an incredible career for Munster and Worcester Warriors, as well as playing for the British and Irish Lions and Barbarians.

He was also a slave to a pretty odd ritual…

“Donncha O’Callaghan was the most superstitious one I’ve seen,” former Munster teammate Conor Murray explained.

“He used to not let his feet touch the ground before a game, from getting out of his runners into his match boots, so he’d put a white towel on the ground and not allow his feet to touch the actual ground, before he was ready to go!

Alex Higgins

‘Hurricane’ Higgins is one of the most colourful sports stars ever, never mind just from those with an Irish connection.

The Northern Irish potter was a brilliant showman but some serious superstition ran beneath the trademark flair.

“Alex was incredibly superstitious,” Graeme Dott, who travelled with Higgins early in his career, recalled in his autobiography.

“Before we would leave the B&B, I would always get my bowtie and waistcoat on and I was ready to go.

“As we would get in the car to drive to the hotel, he would always have a Pink Floyd song called ‘Brain Damage’ on the car’s DC player.

That song had to be played on the way to every single match. It lasted 4 minutes and, after one minute and 33 seconds of the track, one of the band members laughed in the background.

“Alex actually timed it. We would leave the digs, expecting to pull up at the hotel just as the laughter was heard.

“If he got there too quickly, he would hold traffic up – anything so that the laugh happened at the right time.

“And, on one of the rare occasions when he didn’t get the timing right and I lost the match that day, he took responsibility. ‘That was my fault,’ he said, even though it had been me who was holding the cue.”