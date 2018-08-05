Bronze for Shane Ryan in 50m Backstroke Final at European Championships

Shane Ryan claimed Ireland’s first medal in six years at the European Long Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow when the 24-year-old won the Bronze medal in the 50m Backstroke Final.

The Irish swimmer started well in the race and kept his momentum throughout to move from fourth after the semi-finals into the bronze medal position in 24.64 seconds.

Bronze for Ireland!! Shane Ryan finishes in a time of 24.64 in the final of the 50m Backstroke at the European Championships in Glasgow. Fantastic result! pic.twitter.com/489fUlcffo — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 4, 2018

Speaking after the race Ryan said:

‘I’m really delighted, I executed the preparation a little bit better, the time wasn’t really there but that doesn’t really matter, you’ve got to bring hardware home to Ireland, that’s what really matters. I really just tried to nail the start, I knew that if I nailed that then I’d be in contention, I just tried to drive home and be consistent with the stroke and get my hand to the wall.’

Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov set a new World Record of 24.00 seconds in winning the Gold medal, ahead of Romania’s Robert Glinta, who took the Silver medal in 24.54 seconds.