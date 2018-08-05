Bronze for Shane Ryan in 50m Backstroke Final at European Championships

Breandán Ó hUallacháin

Shane Ryan claimed Ireland’s first medal in six years at the European Long Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow when the 24-year-old won the Bronze medal in the 50m Backstroke Final.

The Irish swimmer started well in the race and kept his momentum throughout to move from fourth after the semi-finals into the bronze medal position in 24.64 seconds.

Speaking after the race Ryan said:

‘I’m really delighted, I executed the preparation a little bit better, the time wasn’t really there but that doesn’t really matter, you’ve got to bring hardware home to Ireland, that’s what really matters. I really just tried to nail the start, I knew that if I nailed that then I’d be in contention, I just tried to drive home and be consistent with the stroke and get my hand to the wall.’

Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov set a new World Record of 24.00 seconds in winning the Gold medal, ahead of Romania’s Robert Glinta, who took the Silver medal in 24.54 seconds.

