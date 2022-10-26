1,908 total views, 1,908 views today

The Irish cricket team had another monumental victory over England at the T20 World Cup.

The game was cut short due to heavy rain and England didn’t bat well enough and Ireland won on Duckworth Lewis.

This fan trying to catch Andrew Balbirnie's massive six is content you need to see today 😂 Watch the #T20WorldCup LIVE on Sky Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/IjGLFkL2EF — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 26, 2022

Those reactions say it all, what a delivery from Fionn Hand and Ben Stokes is OUT! 🚀 Watch the #T20WorldCup LIVE on Sky Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/dotzbdu6w1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 26, 2022

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com