T20 Cricket World Cup – Ireland beat England

By
Joseph Naughton
-
Ireland beat England cricket
Ireland beat England cricket

 1,908 total views,  1,908 views today

The Irish cricket team had another monumental victory over England at the T20 World Cup.

The game was cut short due to heavy rain and England didn’t bat well enough and Ireland won on Duckworth Lewis.

Ireland beat England cricket
Ireland beat England cricket

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here