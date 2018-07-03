TG4 to Broadcast Cork City Sports Live on Monday 16th July

The 67th Cork City Sports International Athletics Meeting at Cork Institute of Technology Track in Bishopstown will be broadcast live on TG4 on Monday 16th July with coverage from 7.20pm to 9pm.

In welcoming the agreement for the Irish language TV channel to again broadcast the event live, Cork City Sports Chairman Tony O’Connell said:

“This is important for Cork City Sports. We feel that live television coverage both home and abroad is vital to bring our great meeting to the next level.”

Commenting on the multi-year agreement to cover the Cork City Sports, TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha stated:

“TG4 are delighted to commit to this coverage of the Cork City Sports. As a supporter of all sports we believe it is paramount for headline athletics event to be available free-to-air. Athletics has provided some major good news stories for Irish sport down through the years, and in recent years via the medal exploits of Thomas Barr, Ciara Mageean, Mark English, Fionnuala McCormack and Rob Heffernan, and we hope to see more of them in future on TG4.”

Coverage will also be available online worldwide via the TG4 Player and will be streamed live via the Cork City Sports website, www.corkcitysports.ie.

Last year, TG4 broadcast the 66th running of Cork City Sports, which was the first time in twelve years that Cork’s premier athletics event was aired live on television.