The awards called “The McCoys” to be presented at Cheltenham on Friday

The McCoys, founded last year, celebrate outstanding performances at all Jockey Club Jump Racecourses during the 2017/18 season and are announced on Friday evening, September 28 .

The awards are named The McCoys after Sir A P McCoy, the record-breaking 20-time champion Jump jockey who retired from race riding in April, 2015.

Europe’s leading horse feed manufacturer Dodson & Horrell is the main event partner of the awards, which reflect on the triumphs and the highlights of last season and exist to recognise the individuals and horses without whom Jump Racing would not prosper.

The success of the first-ever The McCoys, which were limited to the four Jockey Club Racecourses in the South West but now have been expanded to take in all Jockey Club Racecourses over jumps, prompted the wider remit.

Paul Nicholls, J P McManus, Harry Cobden, James Bowen, Many Clouds and Ollie McPhail were among the winners who gained a prestigious McCoy statue 12 months ago.

The awards’ categories are listed below, with winners in brackets for those already decided by the numbers of wins over the season.

Leading Owners, Sponsored by Bentley

Four or more horses (J P McManus)

Three or fewer horses (John White and Anne Underhill – Le Rocher)

Leading Trainer, Sponsored by Beach Independent

Less than 40 horses (Nick Williams)

More than 40 horses (Nicky Henderson)

Leading Jockeys, Sponsored by Brewin Dolphin

Professional (Harry Skelton)

Conditional Jockey (James Bowen)

Amateur (Mr Lorcan Williams)

Frequent Runners, Sponsored by Equi-Trek

Less than 40 horses (Jeremy Scott)

More than 40 horses (Colin Tizzard)

Horse of the Season, Novice Hurdler & Hurdler, Sponsored by NAF (Novice Hurdler – Apple’s Shakira, Hurdler – Star Foot)

Horse of the Season, Novice Chaser & Chaser, Sponsored by UBS (Novice Chaser – Cyrname, Chaser – Politologue)

Horse Performance of the Season, Sponsored by Rosconn Group

Pony Racing Achievement of the Season, Sponsored by Winner Events

Judges Choice Award, Sponsored by WO Lewis

Racing Ride of the Season, Sponsored by Natural Green

Horse of the Season, Sponsored by Shloer

Stable Person of the Year, Sponsored by Racing Post