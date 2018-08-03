The positive effects of the World Cup 2018

The World Cup 2018 saw many positive effects worldwide, from the benefits to the Russian economy, to increases sales for all the kit providers (think Nike and the Nigeria kit), bringing together England as a nation and finally giving the country a reason to be positive about the national football team. An industry within the UK that massively benefitted from the World Cup was the pub industry, especially within the capital city London. With more than 80% TV viewers watching the World Cup semi-final against Croatia, unprecedented numbers of people decided to head out to watch the football with friends or family at local pubs, as opposed to choosing to stay at home to watch.

However, this was not the initial sentiment, especially in the UK when thinking about England in Russia for the World Cup 2018. Many fans had their reservations about visiting Russia and the welcome they would experience in that part of the world. But, in spite of this, we are happy to report that overall the World Cup was a wonderful experience, which spread joy in many parts of our lives.

A combination of World Cup ‘fever’ at the end of June and first half of July really saw an excellent month for the pub trade. Average revenues were seen to be up by least 5.4% month on month in most areas of the country. Greene King, who run more than 3,000 pubs, restaurants and hotels, announced that during the England v Panama game they sold half a million extra pints and as the majority of pubs only planned for 3 or 4 England matches, it was a massive bonus that they got all the way to the semi-finals. Match days saw a 50-100% increase in sales of various alcoholic drinks.

The midweek last 16 game against Colombia saw one of the biggest ever midweek sessions in the UK and more than 6 million extra pints were sold.

Many pubs throughout the country also took advantage of the England world cup games and were able to use ‘event pricing’, seeing them increase the cost of drinks, in particular pints of beer and many even charged an entrance fee in response to the additional demand.

London was definitely the part of the country where pubs benefitted the most from the World Cup. Many fans were so desperate to have a great view of the games in a pub that queues were to be found as much as 5 hours before kick-off on some match days! Due to the tennis at Wimbledon taking place at the same time as some of the England games local pubs in the area were really able to take advantage as none of the matches were screened within the Wimbledon grounds.

The World Cup was followed with massive interest from everywhere in the world, but after Russia there probably isn’t a nation who benefitted as much from their countries run as England, a lot of the reason for this being that England advanced a lot further in the competition than anyone could have predicted. The pub industry was definitely the one that saw the most benefits and will be hoping the Euros and the next world cup bring as much success for England and their trade.