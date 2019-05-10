The Right Golf Equipment: What Would You Need On The Course?

Entering the world of golf is quite exciting, and if you are a beginner, you have probably already learned everything about the history, idea, and highlights of this game. However, we bet there is one important thing you might have missed out.

Have you ever thought what do you need to get out on the field and master this game? Obviously, you will need to grab at least a few balls and a club with you, but is that all? Not really! All sort of equipment plays an important role in your success on the golf course, so you should never neglect its quality! In this article, we will tell you about the rest of the equipment that many beginners miss out and give some tips on how to choose the perfect products for you.

Picking The Right Equipment For The Game

Balls

Although all golf balls look pretty much the same for an amateur, there is a whole range of parameters that define its performance. Thus, balls can also come in different shapes and kinds. Here are the main points to focus on when choosing your perfect option:

Weight – although there are certain standards in terms of weight (it shouldn’t exceed 47,62g), players can opt for lighter or heavier options depending on their needs. The weight of the ball will influence the distance and its speed.

Construction – a golf ball can be made of one, two or more layers. The construction indicates the feel and spin.

Spin – this is the most important factor to consider. The spin of your ball will define the distance of shot or control you have over it.

Clubs

Of course, the clubs you choose have the most influence on your success. Generally, there are several types to consider:

Putter

Woods

Hybrids

Irons

Wedges

Each type is designed for specific techniques and playstyles. Each has pros and cons. Thus, you need to choose wisely.

Bags

Apart from the balls and clubs, you need to secure yourself with other equipment. One of the vital things you need to purchase for yourself is a good golf bag. Although it may not seem too important, a good bag actually has a significant impact on your performance. In order to fully understand its importance, keep in mind the fact that you will have to carry your bag with all the equipment for many hours. Thus, you need to ensure that it is convenient and light. There are several types of bags to consider. Some are suitable for all players; others are only good when you ride a golf cart everywhere. Therefore, you should choose depending on your situation. Here are a few things we could advise you:

Search for options made of high-quality materials;

Pay attention to durability;

Pick convenience over design;

Look for the lightest golf bag if you are walking on the course

Clothing

When you spend many hours outside, it is important to wear comfortable clothes. Therefore, we recommend approaching the selection of clothing with special care. You need to look for comfy shoes that would ensure a better grip. As for the rest of the clothes, there are no specific rules, but you will need to keep in mind the weather and the range of movement you make. Make sure you choose clothes that make you feel loose during the swing. Also, it would be a good idea to buy a glove and a cap. A glove will help you not to get calluses, and a cap will save you from sunstroke.