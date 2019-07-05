Three bogeys in opening 5 holes for Harrington on Day 2 at Lahinch

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin

Having shot an incredible 63 in the sunshine in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club yesterday, Pádraig Harrington has had a nightmare start to his second round in the rain at the Co. Clare course.

The overnight leader bogeyed the opening par 4, then steadied things to par the second, a hole which he birdied in yesterday’s round.

Since then the 47-year-old has bogeyed and parred alternate holes, with bogeys on the third and fifth, and pars on the fourth and sixth as he slips down the leaderboard.

More to follow

