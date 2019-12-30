The New Year is nearly which means a fantastic year of Irish Sport is coming to an end. With that in mind let’s take a look at my top 10 Irish Sporting Moments 2019.

Shane Lowry Winning The Open

It was a fantastic 2019 for Shane Lowry. The Clara man won the at Royal Portrush. He didn’t just win the Open he blew away his opponents. Tommy Fleetwood who was second finish 6 shots behind him. Lowry also won the RTE Sportsperson of the Year after a remarkable year.

2. Dublin 5 in A Row

Will this Dublin team ever be stopped? Well we all know teams have their days in the sun and Dublin have 5 good days in sun. Whether 2020 will be the same or not without Jim Gavin only time will tell. It is a remarkable achievement to win 1 All-Ireland but to win five in a row is something that may not be done again.

3. Tipperary win Liam McCarthy

Liam Sheedy back in his second stint as Tipperary boss and first year in charge steered the Premier to the Liam McCarthy. His side beat old rivals Kilkenny in the final 3-25 to 0-20. It was Tipperary’s 28th title overall.

4. Katie Taylor Becomes Two Weight Champion

The Bray dynamo became a two weight World Champion after beating Christina Linardatou in Manchester. Taylor’s record currently stands at 15-0. She will likely have another big 2020 with more big fights ahead.

5. Ireland women Hockey Team reach Olympic Games

The Ireland’s women’s hockey team just keep on performing. They were World Cup runners up in 2018. They qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating Canada. A penalty shoot out was required after the game ended 0-0. Ireland won 4-3 in the end to become the first Ireland women’s hockey team to qualify for the Olympics.

6. Wexford Winning Leinster Championship

It was a remarkable 2019 for the Wexford senior hurling team. Davy Fitzgerald continues to work his magic on Slaneyside bringing Wexford to the promised land for the first time since 2004. They beat Kilkenny in the final 1-23 to 0-23. The scenes alone in Gorey were something that will live long in my memory for years to come.