Ireland Will Be Hoping to Lift The World Cup in Japan in 2019

It’s been an amazing year for Irish sports. The national rugby team completed a Six Nation’s Grand Slam, and a test victory against the mighty All Blacks, whilst Leinster won the Heineken cup. Elsewhere the women’s hockey team reached the World Cup Final in Japan, Kellie Harrington was crowned the new world amateur boxing champion, and Limerick were confirmed as Hurling champions in a thrilling, epic season at home.

But what does 2019 have in store for us? There is plenty to be excited about. Not least the opportunity for Ireland to be crowned Rugby Word Champions in Japan. And for those who like to include a little wager with their sporting interest, there are plenty of Irish bets to back.

So, as an appetiser, here is a list of the Top 5 Irish Sporting and Fixed Odds Bets for 2019, with a couple of curve balls thrown in for good measure!

1. Ireland to Win the World Cup in 2019

The World Cup in Japan will take place between September and November 2019, with Ireland installed as second favourites at 3 to 1 with most bookies. Holders New Zealand are favourites at evens or 11 to 10. Ireland’s fantastic 2018 means they are coming into World Cup year on a high and will fancy their chances at the first World Cup to be held in Asia.

Ireland kick off against Scotland on 22nd September in Yokohama. The final takes place at the same venue on 2nd November 2019.

2. An Irish Winner in the Aintree Grand National

Irish thoroughbred, Tiger Roll, won the Aintree Grand National in 2018 and will be running again in 2019’s race. Red Rum was the last horse to win the Grand National two years in a row back in 1974, so to be fair the odds are stacked against Tiger Roll. Still he remains amongst the current favourites at 20 to 1 with most bookies, though of course this will all change closer to race day, Saturday 6th April 2019.

Tiger Roll Wins the Grand National in 2018

If you’re looking for another Irish-trained horse for the event, you could always go with 25-1 Anibale Fly, trained by AJ Martin and 4th in 2018’s race.

3. Republic of Ireland to Qualify for Euro 2020 Under Mick McCarthy

After Martin O’Neil left his post as Republic of Ireland manager in November 2018 Mick McCarthy was installed as a two-year stopgap measure until Stephen Kenny, the new Under 21’s manager graduates to the senior team. A straight-talking Yorkshireman may be just what Ireland need as they prepare for the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, following a disappointing few years under O’Neil.

The Republic sit in a group with Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar. Qualifying will be tough, but an opening fixture against Gibraltar on 23rd March should ease McCarthy into the hot seat.

4. Irish Riches Megaways ™ Slot

If you’re looking for something a bit different in 2019 you could always take a spin on one of the many Irish-themed video slots. In 2018 Blueprint gaming signed a deal with Australian game developer, Big Time Gaming, to use their popular Megaways™ game engine to build new slot games. This deal has already produced a number of exciting titles including one resplendent in emerald green and gold, called Irish Riches Megaways™.

These slots typically have high variance which means they have huge potential payouts. The Megaways™ engine also uses an expanding reels technology to increase the paylines or win ways to up to 117,749 per spin. This game comes with lots of free spins and multipliers to increase your prize values, as well as access to Blueprint’s own famous Jackpot King Progressive prizes with £1,000,000s up for grabs.

5. An Irexit Referendum

Finally, after the crazy year of Brexit negotiations, deals and no deals, how about placing a bet on an Irexit Referendum. In September 2018 the Irexit Freedom Party was launched in Dublin to campaign for Ireland to leave the European Union. Former Irish Ambassador, Ray Bassett, and Journalist, Hermann Kelly, are prominent backers of the group who believe that leaving the EU will help avoid a hard border and maintain frictionless trade with the UK. Whether their message will get through in Ireland, where public support for an Irish exit is low, remains to be seen.

You can bet on Ireland holding an In/Out referendum before the end of 2019 at Paddy Power at 20 to 1.