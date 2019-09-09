Top Players for the Caribbean Premier League 2019 to Watch Out For

The excitement for the Caribbean Premier League is undeniable, especially that there are new faces who will be joining top-performing teams. This year, some players won’t be able to join the tournament. Although this frustrates fans, there’s a reason to be happy about the CPL 2019.

It’s not just the results of the tournament that fans are looking forward to but also the sight of their favorite players. These are the players that you should watch out for in the CPL 2019:

Mark Deyal of Trinbago Knight Riders

Deyal was the middle-order batsman of Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel before he became part of Knight Riders. He is known for his mystery spin wherein he can turn the ball both ways using his knuckles. This makes him an asset to the team, especially that he has experience in playing for some US leagues including Global T20 Canada.

Mohammad Hasnain of Trinbago Knight Riders

Another foreign player for Knight Riders who is very young. But despite his age, his moves are impressive. Now 19 years old, Hasnain will be joining TKR for the first three games since he needs to return home. He was granted a NOC only until September 12. But despite his short stint in the tournament, his presence in the field is something to look forward to.

Hasnain is known for his speed which he showcased during his ODI debut in the UAE. He is dubbed as the Man of the PSL with a speed of 150kph. When he joined the Pakitan’s ODI, his speed as at 147kph.

Chemar Holder of Barbados Tridents

Chemar is a right-arm fast bowler who made a List A debut in January 2016. He can generate steep bounce and swing the new ball. Despite his impressive performance, Chemar has only played three T20s where he managed three wickets at an economy rate of 9.81. He was part of the Cricket West Indies and is known as one of their emerging players in the past.

John Campbell of St Lucia Zouks

Jamaican cricketer Campbell linked up with Shai Hope and garnered the biggest opening stand (365) in ODIs, in Dublin. In last year’s tournament, he hit 298 runs in seven innings for Jamaica with a strike rate of 94.30. This left-hander cricketer has a hitting technique wherein he clears the front leg, maintains a still head and belt the ball through his leg side. Doing this can definitely help St Lucia Zouks get higher stats.

Laurie Evans of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Evans has joined the Bangladesh Premier League, Afghanistan Premier League, Pakistan Super League, and now the Carribean Premier League. The English cricketer showcased his potential in the T2 Blast, and he became a T20 globetrotter. However, despite his excellent performance, Evans didn’t have any takers at the IPL auction. After completing his Sussex duty, he will fly out to the Caribbean.

Alex Hales of Barbados Tridents

Another England cricketer is right-handed opening batsman Alex Hales who will play in the CPL 2019. He was the first pick at the CPL draft last year, and it is expected that his batting power will help the Tridents in the game.

Hales faced suspensions in England due to a punishment involving Ben Stokes while they were outside a Bristol nightclub last year. He also tested positive for recreational drugs. However, many are hoping that Hales could acquire his fame back and get the trust of his team on this year’s tournament.

Chris Gayle of Jamaica Tallawahs

Named as one of the greatest batsmen ever in T20 cricket, Gayles captained the West Indies Test side from the year 2007 to 2010. He has a good record across all the formats of cricket. This time, he is ready to be part of the Caribbean Premier League wherein he will be the marquee player for his home franchise, Jamaica Tallawahs. Gayle helped the team win two titles in 2013 and 2016 wherein got the top score against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Kieron Pollard of Trinbago Knight Riders

In the absence of Dwayne Bravo, Pollard will lead the Trinbago Knight Riders. He previously captained St Lucia Stars but he audience for Knight Riders after last year’s season. Pollard’s debut in the team is something that many cricket fans are waiting to see.

Who among the players above are you rooting for? Whether you are cheering for a team or for a particular player, this year’s CPL is indeed very exciting. No wonder many are already out to give their Caribbean Premier League bets. Who do you think will be the CPL 2019 champion?