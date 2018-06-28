Tour de France 2018 Countdown – The story of Spaniard Fédérico Ezquerra (1909-86)

While most sports fans, even non-cycling ones, have heard of the likes of Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault in relation to the Tour de France, there have been nearly three hundred men who only got a fleeting taste of glory in one of sports toughest events. As the countdown to the start of the 2018 Tour de France on 7th July begins, over the next two weeks we will look at some of these champions who clinched a single stage win in challenging or unusual circumstances.

Spaniard Fédérico Ezquerra, born in Gordexola on 10th Match 1909, demonstrated his climbing ability in the 1936 Tour under difficult circumstances. Back home, the uprising of Francoist forces had pushed the conflict between Republicans and Nationalists past the point of no return.

In France 1936 is remembered as a time of harmony, optimism and social progress, as seen in the Tour de France itself following the introduction of a week of paid leave, but on the other side of the Pyrenees, the electoral victory of a coalition known as the Popular Front in February of that year sparked a wave of violence that led to the Spanish Civil War several months later, when the Nationalist faction launched a failed coup on 17th and 18th July.

Spanish riders had started the Tour de France on the defensive – on the difficult cobbled sectors – but the start of the mountain stages brought with it their chance to shine. The leg-breaking course of Stage 11 from Nice to Cannes on 19th July 1936 whetted the appetite of Fédérico Ezquerra, possibly the most explosive member of the Spanish group of riders.

Ezquerra’s climbing ability caught the attention of L’Auto, the newspaper that sponsored the Tour, which nicknamed him the ‘Eagle of the Galibier’ after he was first over the top of this mountain pass in his debut in 1934. On this occasion, the Spaniard dropped his breakaway companions Sylvère Maes and Félicien Vervaecke on the ascent to La Turbie.

The two riders were still hot on his heels, however, and there were 30 kilometres to go to the finish in Cannes. After crowning the ascent, the Basque rider opted not to change gears, which at the time required stopping for half a minute to spin the back heel. Ezquerra’s gamble paid off and he went on to claim the greatest win of his career on the French Riviera.

L’Auto seemed to miss the political significance of his triumph, but French sports journalist and Tour de France Director from 1936-86, Jacques Goddet, heaped praise on Ezquerra’s style, stating:

“Good old Federico is not particularly aesthetic when he gets up on the pedals, hunched towards the front, jumping from one thigh to the other like a metronome. He thrusts from his kidneys, seemingly from the bottom up. The hip seems to pull the pedal upwards instead of pushing against it. This type of movement evokes the feeling of levity that has become the hallmark of climbing talent.”

One year later, in 1937, Republican Spain fielded a team composed mostly of exiles, with Mariano Cañardo and Julián Berrendero also taking their only victories at the Tour de France.

Fédérico Ezquerra went on to become Spanish National Road Race Champion in 1940 and won Stage 13 of the 1941 Vuelta a España. He died on 30th January 1986.